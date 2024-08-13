Telangana: KTR urges govt. to improve conditions in Gurukul hostels

He urged the State government especially Deputy chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, to initiate immediate measures to prevent loss of life and improve quality of food

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed relief that the Congress government has finally taken action to address concerns of students in Gurukul hostels (social welfare educational institutions).

“Glad we have been able to push the Congress government out of its deep slumber that all is well in Gurukul hostels,” Rama Rao remarked, emphasising the need for urgent improvements. He reminded that over 1,000 Gurukuls were established by the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar left Hyderabad to visit Gurukul hostels in the State. They are scheduled to visit the Gurukul school at Peddapur in Metpalli mandal of Jagitial district, to assess the situation firsthand.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials also are conducting raids on several government welfare hostels across the State since Tuesday morning and examining the records, over allegations of irregularities and corruption.

Earlier on Monday, the BRS working president visited the family members of Anirudh at Boppapur in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district and consoled them. Anirudh, a student of Peddapur Gurukul hostel, died due to snake bite.

He expressed concern over a series of deaths of 36 students in the past eight months in different social welfare hostels across the State, and demanded that the government initiate immediate measures to ensure their safety.

He also announced a BRS delegation led by BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar to visit different hostels and examine the conditions in which students were living.