BRS committee to study problems in Gurukuls, says KTR

The committee would be headed by BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar, who had played a crucial role in the development of Gurukuls in the State.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 12 August 2024, 07:31 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Monday that the party would constitute a committee to study problems in the State’s Gurukuls. The committee would be headed by BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar, who had played a crucial role in the development of Gurukuls in the State.

Praveen Kumar would visit about 20 schools across the State and submit a report within five days by examining the facilities, suggesting measures to be taken for the betterment of the facilities for the students. The move was to help the students, Rama Rao said, advising the State government not to see it from a political angle.

Rama Rao was speaking after consoling family members of Class VI student Anirudh, who recently died at the Peddapur Gurukul in Metpalli mandal of Jagtial district. He, along with a BRS delegation, called upon the family at their home in Racharlaboppapur of Yellareddypet mandal on Monday.

Pointing out that 36 students had died during the last eight months, he said while some of the students had died of food poisoning, a few others had died of snakebites. The deaths of some students were under suspicious circumstance, he said, adding that during this period, about 500 students were admitted to hospitals after consuming toxic or stale food. Stating that this was not a subject to be politicised, Rama Rao asked the State government to extend support to the families of the 36 students and to take steps to prevent such incidents in future.

Stating that the previous BRS government had taken steps to serve quality food to students at the IIIT Basara, he emphasized the need for Collectors and other officials to make surprise visits to social welfare hostels and to examine the quality of food. The premises of schools should be cleaned on a regular basis. To provide quality education to poor students and make them competent at the international level, the previous BRS government had established more than 1000 Gurukuls, which were later upgraded as intermediate and degree colleges. The State government should consider itself as the parent of the six and a half lakh students staying in government hostels and take steps for their safety, he added.