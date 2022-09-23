Telangana launches measures to control hospital acquired infections

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday announced a series of initiatives to check Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) in government hospitals across Telangana.

To control hospital infections, a three-tier system has been launched in teaching hospitals, Health Minister, T Harish Rao said while taking part in a training program on ‘Hospital Infection, Prevention and Control’ held at NIMS.

All the tertiary hospitals will now have a special committee consisting of hospital superintendent and head of the microbiology department that will meet once every week. A senior doctor and a staff nurse in the teaching hospital will be appointed to monitor incidence of hospital infections.

The training programme on infection control and prevention was organised at NIMS which is also a part of the Healthcare Associated Infection Surveillance in India, an initiative of AIIMS, New Delhi, Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Operation theatres, dialysis wards, delivery rooms and ICU in hospitals are prime locations for the spread of infections among patients. Initially, training on infection control in hospitals will be given to care givers in teaching hospitals, before broadening the initiatives to District and Area Hospitals and PHCs, Harish Rao added.