Why in last three years not single surgery at AIIMS Bibinagar, questions Harish

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The BJP-led government at the centre appears to have two-set of rules for medical colleges in India. The regulatory bodies in Delhi insist that a medical college can be permitted only if it has a minimum of 330 beds but they do not apply the same standards to AIIMS, Bibinagar, which does not have a single bed since its launch in August 2019, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday, said.

Seeking to throw light on the present state-of-affairs at AIIMS, Bibinagar, the Minister questioned why in the last three-years, not a single surgery or for that matter, a delivery was taken up by the faculty of the premier teaching hospital.

“The Telangana government does not want to put the future of AIIMS Bibinagar students at risk. We understood their plight and the need to have some practical medical knowledge. That’s why we have permitted them to practice medicine at the local Bhongir Area Hospital,” said Harish Rao during a visit to Gandhi Hospital.

Every other day, a union minister comes to Hyderabad and gives sermons on medical education and criticise State government-run hospitals. “However, they continue to remain silent on the present state-of-affairs at AIIMS Bibinagar. Why can’t they persuade their own government at the Centre to improve the conditions here” he questioned.

The Minister reminded that the state government handed over Rs. 500 crore worth of property at Bibinagar free of cost to the Centre in the hope that AIIMS will be quickly established and healthcare facilities and medical education will improve.

“On an average, at any point of time, Gandhi Hospital has 1680 inpatients admitted in its wards. How many patients are admitted to AIIMS, Bibinagar? The AIIMS, Bibinagar campus is spread over 200-acre of land and has a Rs. 200 crore building. To avoid delays, the entire property along with the building was given away to the Centre for free. It is clear that there is a dual-policy for centrally administered medical colleges and those run by State governments,” he said.

Based on regulations, a medical college must have at least 530-hospital beds when it completes three or four years. Today, AIIMS, Bibinagar has completed three-years but it does not have a single hospital bed. “Just imagine the plight of MBBS students at AIIMS, Bibinagar?” Harish Rao said.