Telangana: Leaders across parties oppose midnight gazette

Nalgonda: The injustice meted out to Telangana in the gazette notification issued by the Centre defining the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) became a focal point in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting of Nalgonda, which has a majority catchment area of Krishna River.

Lok Sabha members, Rajya Sabha member and MLAs, who attended the general body meeting, opined that there was a need for the united fight by the elected representatives irrespective of politics against the notification.

Attending the meeting, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana would not leave a single drop of its water share in the Krishna and Godavari rivers. He pointed out that injustice to Telangana in the irrigation facility was one of the reasons for statehood agitation. The State government was keen on solving the water disputes with other States in an amicable way. He reminded that the State government solved the water dispute with Maharashtra in an amicable way. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not respond positively to the suggestion of our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to find a solution to the issue on Krishna river water in the same way, he added.

Reminding that people of Nalgonda district struggled to get irrigation facilities and drinking water before the formation of Telangana, he reminded that 14 lakh people from the district migrated to other places in search of livelihood in united Andhra Pradesh. Improved irrigation facilities and initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have changed the conditions in the district after 2014, he added.

Strongly criticizing the government of AP for issuing GO No. 203 to draw additional water from the Srisailam project for the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, he said Andhra Pradesh has continued the works of the project even after the court ordered a stay on works. He held the government of Andhra Pradesh responsible for the present situation.

He said that the elected representatives and political leaders of Telangana should work united to protect the interests of the State by setting aside politics.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard to utilize our share of water judiciously in Krishna and Godavari rivers and provide irrigation facility to every acre of cultivable land. If required, the general body meeting should adopt a resolution opposing the gazette notification of the Centre, he said.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy suggested that the State government should approach the court against the notification of the centre. It was the best solution for the problem, he opined. He strongly objected to terming Palamuru Ranga Reddy, SLBC, AMRP and Dindi projects as unauthorised irrigation projects in the notification. It would become a big hurdle to the State government to get loans from financial institutions for the execution of irrigation projects, he added. At the same time, AP was continuing the works of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, widening of Pothireddypadu head regulator and Sangameshwara project at the cost of interests of Telangana.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the State government should immediately complete the works of the SLBC tunnel and Udhaya Samudram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He wanted the State government to take up lining works of the AMPR canal and its distributary canals. He reminded that 100 tmc of water is required only for Mission Bhagiratha, under which safe drinking water would be supplied to every house and added that he would raise the issue in Parliament.

