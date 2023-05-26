Telangana: Leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

Praveen Shinde, a senior leader from the Shiv Sena Party (Shinde group) joined the BRS in the presence of party national President and CM KCR on Friday

Hyderabad: Praveen Shinde, a senior leader from the Shiv Sena Party (Shinde group) joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti in the presence of the BRS national President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday.

Hailing from South-West Nagpur assembly Constituency, he is considered to be an important leader with good following. Chief Minister welcomed him into the party offering pink scarf.

His induction into the party fold was expected to bolster the party image in the area. The Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is representing the neighbouring Nagpur South east constituency.

Others who joined BRS included Dhavalayan Foundation founder Vikram Piske, Padmasali Yuva Sena founder Gautam Sanga, businessman Raghuramulu Kandikatla, Samrat Maurya Sena president Maharashtra Arjun Salgar, BJP OBC Cell former state vice president Vaibhav Sheth, Vadar Samaj Maharashtra secretary, Raju Limbol,

Sivanand Darekar, Mochi Samaj Secretary Markande Sherla, Raju Asade, Ravi Methre, Sidhram Mhetre, Srikanth Raut, Manoj Dige, Kisan Nai, Balkrishna Nai, Mahesh Dolare, Rupesh Thackeray, Manish Gawande, Giriraj Marda, Abhijit Pawar, Ashish Shinde, Ambadas Tadgopul, Akash Bhawar and others joined.

They all honored the chief minister in a traditional way. Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Puvwada Ajay Kumar, MLCs Sheri Subhash Reddy, Dande Vitthal, Chennoor MLA Balka Suman, Marri Janardan Reddy, Maharashtra BRS senior leader Sankaranna Dongre and others participated in this program.

