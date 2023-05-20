Maharashtra BRS to get to grassroots level of issues

The second day of the party workshop at Nanded had the participation of youth in large numbers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi functionaries in Maharashtra, who took part in the party’s two-day State-level workshop, decided on Saturday to get to the bottom of the pressing issues to be listed village-wise, for which solutions have been elusive for long.

The second day of the party workshop at Nanded had the participation of youth in large numbers. They came forward to shoulder the task of making the membership drive a big success as desired by BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who inaugurated the workshop on Friday.

As senior leaders who took part in the deliberations put it, a new found enthusiasm was visible among the rank and file of the cadres. The party Supremo’s call to the youth to shape themselves up into successful leaders has had an electrifying effect on them.

A majority of the speakers at the workshop favoured a humble approach in reaching out to the peasant community and sharing their concern. Many farmers ended their lives by suicide and their families would be visited by the party teams to extend moral support.

The BRS teams, which will be moving from village to village from May 22 as part of the month-long drive of the party, were asked to be focused on their objective to be assured of tangible results from every meeting they would be conducting at the grassroots level.