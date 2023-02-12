Telangana Legislative Assembly, Council adjourned sine die

Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council were adjourned sine die on Sunday after passing the State Appropriation Bill, 2023 by a voice vote

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council were adjourned sine die on Sunday after passing the State Appropriation Bill, 2023 by a voice vote.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy adjourned the House after the day’s business was transacted. Giving details of the statistics of the proceedings of the House, the Speaker said the House met for 7 days and held over 56 hours and 25 minutes of proceedings in which five bills and one government resolution were passed. He said 38 questions were answered, 78 supplementaries and 41 speeches were made by the members of the House during the seven days of the Budget session.

Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy adjourned the House after the day’s business was transacted. The chairman said the House met for five days and held over 17 hours of proceedings, during which one resolution was adopted and five Bills were passed. He said the answer to 15 starred questions were given in the House.

Legislative Assembly

Time Taken:

Leader of the House: 2 hours 31 minutes,

Floor leader of AIMIM: 5 hours 20 minutes,

Floor Leader of Cong: 3 hours 14 minutes

Ministers: 30 hours 43 minutes

BRS: 11 hours 05 minutes

AIMIM: 6 hours 04 minutes

Cong: 5 hours 46 minutes

BJP: 2 hours 33 minutes

Legislative Council:

Time Taken:

CM/Ministers: 7 hours 42 minutes

BRS: 5 hours 33 minutes

AIMIM: 38 minutes

Cong: 1 hour 06 minutes

PRTU: 51 minutes

Ind/nominated: 1 hour 06 minutes