Telangana logs 189 new Covid cases, two deaths

As on Thursday, there were 1,910 active Covid-19 cases in the State

By | Published: 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 189 new Covid-19 infections with two fatalities on Thursday, taking the cumulative number fatalities to 1,632 while the total number of positive cases is 2,98,453. As on Thursday, there were 1,910 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 129 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,94,911 with a recovery rate of 98.87 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 97.2 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 42,432 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 756 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 86,18,845 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,98,453 have tested positive and 2,94,911 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included five from Adilabad, nine from Bhadradri, 31 from areas under GHMC, eight from Jagtiyal, four from Jangaon, two from Bhupalpally, one from Kamareddy, nine from Karimnagar, four from Khammam, three from Asifabad, five each from Mahabubnagar and Mahabubabad, seven from Mancherial, two from Medak, 19 from Medchal Malkajgiri, one from Nagarkurnool, nine from Nalgonda, six from Nizamabad, four from Peddapalli, seven from Siricilla, 16 from Rangareddy, eight from Sangareddy, six from Siddipet, two from Suryapet, four from Vikarabad, one from Wanaparthy, three from Warangal Rural and eight from Warangal Urban.

