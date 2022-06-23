Telangana logs 494 new Covid cases on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:18 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday reported 494 Covid positive infections out of which 315 were from areas under GHMC, 102 were from Rangareddy and 31 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4, 111 while the number of active Covid cases on Thursday reached 3,048. A total of 126 individuals have recovered on Thursday, taking the overall recoveries to 7,90,473, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 28, 865 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 517 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,54,24,340 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,90,473 with a recovery rate of 99.10 percent while the total number of Covid infections is at 7,97,632.