Telangana Lok Sabha vote counting begins; results expected by 3 PM

4 June 2024, 10:35 AM

Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana has begun at 8 am on Tuesday. The results are expected to be out by 3 pm. While the results of Nizambad Lok Sabha constituency are likely to be announced first, the Malkajgiri constituency is expected to be the last, considering the number of rounds.

Early trends indicated that the BJP is leading in around eight Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress is ahead in six. The BRS is leading to two parliamentary constituencies. Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM is still leading in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In all, 525 candidates are vying for 17 parliamentary constituencies. The counting of 2.17 lakh postal ballots commenced at 8 am and was completed within the first 30 minutes, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Telangana saw a 65.67 per cent voter turnout from its 3.32 crore electorate during the May 13 polling, as part of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. This marks an increase of 2.83 per cent compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where BRS secured 9 seats, BJP 4, Congress 3, and AIMIM 1.

In addition, the counting for Secunderabad Cantonment constituency bypoll is also underway where the Congress appears to be in the lead. The byelection was held due to sudden demise of sitting MLA G Lasya Nanditha from BRS, in a road mishap.