BJP’s Kishan Reddy leads in first round of Secunderabad

T. Padma Rao of BRS secured 8,162 votes in the first round.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 June 2024, 10:30 AM

Hyderabad: BJP’s Kishan Reddy leads in first round of counting in Secunderabad parliament constituency. While he secured 32,193 votes, Congress’s Danam Nagender has 20,516 votes so far.

For Hyderabad parliament constituency, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM is leading by a margin.