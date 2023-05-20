Telangana: Mahmood Ali inaugurates Academia Sports Village in Moinabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali kicks the ball to mark the commencement of the football ground inside the premises of Academia Sports Village at Aziz Nagar, Moinabad, in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Football and tennis court facilities at the Academia Sports Village were inaugurated by Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali at Aziz Nagar, Moinabad on Saturday.

The two courts will be available specially for youngsters from low-income families for the entire year. The youngsters will attend week-long summer camp where they will get instructions from competent coaches in addition to a conditioning programme led by a physical fitness professional.

The camp will be held from 7 am to 10 and 4 pm to 6 pm.

