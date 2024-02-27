Telangana: Man accuses municipal commissioner of taking bribe

A citizen filed a complaint with Municipal Chairman Ravu Uppalaiah, accusing former Commissioner N Balakrishna of deceiving him.

27 February 2024

Mancherial: A man lodged a petition with municipal chairman Ravu Uppalaiah, alleging that former commissioner N Balakrishna had duped him by not granting permission to construct additional floors to his house after taking a bribe of Rs.15 lakh.

Amaragani Ramesh from Ramnagar alleged that Balakrishna accepted Rs.15 lakh, while the office boy Fakru received Rs 5 lakh from him to give permission to construct fourth and fifth floors above his house under the guise of some expenditure.

However, the Commissioner did not accord permission to build the floors so far, he charged, requesting the chairperson to do justice for him.

When asked over the phone, Balakrishna, who is currently working in Yadadri municipality, denied the allegations. He said Ramesh was leveling charges against him to evade repayment of a loan taken from him when he was working in Mancherial. He claimed that he had proof supporting his statements. He clarified that Arun was blackmailing him for exerting pressure to repay the loan.