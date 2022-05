Telangana: Man commits suicide at Dammapet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:31 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Kothagudem: A 30 year old man allegedly committed suicide at Dammapet town in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased G Venkateshwar Rao hanged himself at his residence in the town. It was said that he was suffering from diabetes for the past ten years and was upset over the delay in getting married.