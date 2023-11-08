More jolts to Congress: Ex-MLA Venkateswarlu to join BRS

Speaking to the media at Dammapet in the district on Wednesday, he revealed that he would join the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Praja Ashirwada Sabha to be held on November 13 at Dammapet in Aswaraopet constituency.

By James Edwin Published Date - 08:08 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Kothagudem: In yet another revolt in the Kothagudem unit of the Congress, former Aswaraopet MLA Thati Venkateswarlu quit the party and decided to join the BRS.

Venkateswarlu was expecting the Congress ticket from Aswaraopet. But the party high command fielded former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s follower Jare Adinarayana. Venkateswarlu accused TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy of giving preference to money instead of the individuals who worked for strengthening the party.

The former MLA held a meeting with key activists and his followers to discuss the future course of action and explained to them about the injustice meted out to him in the Congress. He explained to the activists how Revanth Reddy cheated him despite promising to give the party ticket to him.

Venkateswarlu said since he joined the Congress party, he had worked to strengthen the party. The decision to quit Congress was taken as he felt it as a shame to continue in the party as a leader who has no connection to the party was fielded without any prior information.

He further stated that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was a man of his word and kept promises made to the leaders as well as to the public. But Revanth Reddy failed to keep his promise and came under the influence of money in giving the ticket to Adinarayana, he noted.

It might be noted that a senior Congress leader in Kothagudem, Adavalli Krishna also revolted against the party leadership as he was denied a ticket to contest from the Kothagudem Assembly seat. He was planning to contest as an independent candidate.