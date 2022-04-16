Kothagudem: SCCL land regularisation leads to increase in Registration and Stamps Department’s revenue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Kothagudem: Registration and Stamps Department’s revenue in the district has increased in the financial year 2021-2022 in comparison to the previous financial year. The department earned Rs 57.50 crore through registration of documents in four revenue divisions, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Bhadrachalam and Burgampad in the district. The revenue in the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 16.85 crore, informed Kothagudem Sub-Registrar G Ram Kumar.

Since Kothagudem is an agency district, lands suitable for registrations were located in Kothagudem, Paloncha, Sujatha Nagar, Dammapet and Aswaraopet mandals only. Sub-Registrar offices in other mandals could carry out transactions like registration of inherited lands, marriage registrations, mutations and others. According to Ram Kumar the department has registered nearly 9473 documents to earn Rs 57.50 crore. In Kothagudem division as many as 8, 807 documents were registered to earn a revenue of Rs 47.23 crore. In Yellandu division 1322 documents were registered through which Rs 8.52 crore revenue was earned.

The regularisation of SCCL lands under GO 76 has led to the increase in the department’s revenue in 2021-22 in comparison with the year 2020-21. Though the conveyance deeds issued by the local tahsildar’s office were registered at a nominal fee prescribed by the State government, the residents later sold their lands following the regularisation of their lands. Kothagudem tahsildar PV Ramakrishna informed that as many as 4014 conveyance deeds have been issued to those applied for regularisation of their lands and majority of them were registered at the local Sub-Registrar office.

With the government introducing an online challan payment system the land registration process has become easier for the public. Steps have been taken to carry out all registrations in a smooth and transparent manner, Ram Kumar told Telangana Today.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .