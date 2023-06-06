Telangana: Man dies of sunstroke in Mancherial

A sunstroke claimed the life of an elderly man, forcing his family to suspend the engagement of his daughter slated for Monday evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A sunstroke claimed the life of an elderly man in the town, forcing his family to suspend the engagement of his daughter slated for Monday evening.

Tragedy struck the family which was gearing up to celebrate the engagement on a grand note. Shaik Basheer Ahmed (54), a resident of Jafarnagar and breadwinner of the family, died of a sunstroke on Monday afternoon. Ahmed was a daily wage earner.

Ahmed and his family members were busy in making arrangements for performing his daughter’s engagement in the evening. He collapsed while gathering water in some vessels at a tap in front of his house in the afternoon. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Consequently, the engagement of his daughter was postponed.

