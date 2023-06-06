Woman devotee dies at Vemulawada temple

Lakshmi, who could not have darshan due to heavy rush on Monday, was found dead at the open space in front of the Vemulawada temple on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 AM, Tue - 6 June 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A woman devotee died on the premises of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Tuesday morning. Lakshmi, who was sleeping in an open space in front of the temple along with her family members, was found dead in the morning, with indications that she had died in her sleep due to a heart attack.

A native of Lingapur in Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district, Lakshmi along with her family members had visited the shrine on Monday. They slept in the open in the night as they could not have darshan of the presiding deity due to the heavy rush.

On Tuesday morning, when the family members woke up, they found Lakshmi dead. The Vemulawada temple staff rushed to the spot and confirmed the death, suspected to have been caused by a heart attack.