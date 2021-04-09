Telangana: Man makes daughters drink pesticide-laced soft drink, attempts suicide

According to Sadhasivapet Police, the accused Shiva Kumar took the extreme following an argument with his wife.

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a man forced his two minor daughters consume pesticide-laced soft drink before attempting suicide by consuming the same drink at his residence at Athmakur village in Sadhasivapet Mandal on Thursday night.

While the younger daughter Navya Sri (3) died, the elder girl Siri (5) and the father Mangali Shiva Kumar (28) are battling for their lives at Government Hospital in Sangareddy.

According to Sadhasivapet Police, the accused Shiva Kumar took the extreme following an argument with his wife.

Kumar, who married a woman from Hyderabad seven years ago, had an argument with his wife and in-laws at their Hyderabad residence on Thursday. Kumar left to Athmakur, his native place, with his daughters as his wife refused to come with him.

Depressed over the developments, Kumar made his two daughters drink soft drinks laced with pesticide on Thursday late night. The next morning neighbours found them in an unconscious condition. The doctors have declared Navya Sri dead when they were rushed to a hospital. The condition of Shiva Kumar and Siri remains critical.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

