Telangana: Man murders wife in Mahabubabad district

Mahabubabad: Suspecting the fidelity of his wife, a man has beaten her to death at Chillancherla village in Maripada mandal in the district in the wee hours of Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Dudapaka Jyoti (30), and the accused was Dudapaka Saidulu. They were married eight years ago, and the couple has two children.
After killing the wife, Saidulu reportedly went to the police station and surrendered. However, the police have not confirmed the surrender.
