Telangana: Man sells four-year-old son for Rs 3 lakh, cops return child to his mother

The accused person identified as Shaik Masood sold his son for Rs 3 lakh and received Rs 1.50 lakh in advance with the help of three women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

The accused person identified as Shaik Masood sold his son for Rs 3 lakh and received Rs 1.50 lakh in advance with the help of three women

Warangal: In a shocking incident, a man from Kareemabad locality in the city allegedly sold his four-year-old son for Rs 3 lakh to a couple hailing from Hyderabad. The incident came to light on Monday night when the police tracked down the child and swiftly returned him to his distressed mother.

According to reliable sources, the accused person identified as Shaik Masood, works as a street vendor. With the help of three women, he sold his son for Rs 3 lakh and received Rs 1.50 lakh in advance. When Masood’s wife, Kauser, discovered the sudden disappearance of their child, she immediately confronted her husband and approached police along with her brother Akbar.

Responding to the case of the missing child, the police launched an intensive investigation, and took three women into custody. The accused women and Masood confessed to the police about the despicable act of selling the boy. The police successfully managed to trace the boy and reunited him with his distraught mother. The Matwada police are investigating the matter. . Sources suggest that financial distress may have been a motivating factor behind Masood’s decision to sell his son. The couple has two daughters and two sons including Ayan.