Telangana: Married woman found murdered

The deceased was identified as Yerramalla Navya Reddy (22) of Yerrupalem in Madhira mandal of Khammam district.

By | Published: 12:05 pm 12:07 pm

Khammam: A married woman was found murdered on the hillocks of Kothalankapalli village of Penuballi mandal in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Yerramalla Navya Reddy (22) of Yerrupalem in Madhira mandal in the district. She was married to Nagasheshu Reddy of Yerrupalem recently.

Local police visited the spot and shifted the body to government hospital for autopsy. The motive and assailant involved in the incident were not yet known.

