Telangana: Massive traffic jam on NH 44 after road accident near Jadcherla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Movement of vehicular traffic came to a standstill on National Highway 44, after a truck turned turtle near Jadcherla town in Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday. At least one person was killed in the road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Reports said a truck carrying rice husk turned turtle near Macharam village leading to the huge traffic jam, which extended to almost 10 kilometers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru stretch of the highway.

Police officials reached the spot and efforts are underway to remove the truck, but it could take some more time.

The Bengaluru highway, as it is called, has high traffic volume and passes through several districts in Telangana leading to Andhra Pradesh and then to Karnataka.

More details are awaited.