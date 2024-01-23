Telangana: Medical claim limit raised for civil supplies staff

Medical claim limit increased from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 07:03 PM

Medical claim limit increased from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs.

Hyderabad: The group medical claim limit of employees working on permanent basis in Civil Supplies Corporation has been increased from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs.

A committee consisting of general manager (procurement), general manager (marketing), general manager (finance), deputy general manager (admin) of the Corporation was constituted to fix the medical claim rates.

Sealed quotations invited from public sector organizations, were opened on Tuesday in the presence of commissioner D S Chauhan at Civil Supplies Bhavan under the auspices of committee members and representatives of public sector organizations. New India Insurance Company had quoted lowest among others.