Paddy exposed to rain water also to be procured

The corporation would procure every single grain of paddy arrived at the purchase centres, corporation officials said in a release.

By talapalli sarchana Published Date - 21 April 2024, 11:30 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday directed District Collectors and officials of the Civil Supplies Corporation of all districts to take adequate measures to ensure that paddy stocks moved by farmers into marketyards and paddy purchase centres would not be exposed to rain.

In case of the paddy getting affected on account of untimely rains, officials were directed to facilitate immediate transportation of stocks to the rice mills. The field staff were asked to be vigilant and reach out to the farmers in case anyone resorted to distress sale of paddy in the markets.

Also Read Siddipet farmers complain of delayed paddy procurement

They were asked to provide required number of tarpaulins so that the farmers would be able to save their stocks from rains. The corporation would procure every single grain of paddy arrived at the purchase centres, corporation officials said in a release.

Over 6.75 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased by the corporation from 1,01,121 Rabi farmers at 7109 paddy purchase centres so far, they said.