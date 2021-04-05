Telangana: Meet on recruitment of teaching staff on Tuesday

Authorities of TS Council of Higher Education and Vice-Chancellors of 11 State Universities to take part in the meet

Hyderabad: A key meeting on the direct recruitment to teaching posts in universities in the State is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The meeting, to be chaired by Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramchandran, will discuss issues pertaining to implementation of rule of reservation and combined recruitment for filling up teaching staff in the universities.

The authorities of Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Vice-Chancellors of 11 State Universities have been asked to take part in the meeting.

According to sources in the Higher Education Department, the officials will deliberate on the roster points that have to be followed during recruitment to professors, associate and assistant professors cadre posts.

“Discussions will be held on the rule of reservation, roster points and best practices being followed by other States for recruiting teaching staff in the State universities,” sources said.

The State government has already permitted recruitment to 1,061 teaching posts in the universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

Of these, OU got a major share with 415 posts, including 294 assistant professors and 121 associate professor cadre. However, there are no posts for recruitment to professor cadre.

Although the universities received a nod, the recruitment could not move ahead as there were legal issues pertaining to reservations.

As per directions of the Allahabad High Court, the University Grants Commission had directed all higher educational institutions to consider department or subject as unit instead of university or college while giving reservation for SC/ST or OBCs in recruitment. However, the Central government passed an ordinance in 2019 restoring university or college as unit. This has paved way for recruitment in the higher educational institutions.

According to the sources, recruitment in the universities is likely to be taken up soon after appointment of regular vice-chancellors. The State government constituted search committees has already completed process for selection of Vice-Chancellors to 10 universities.

“The State government is likely to appointment Vice-Chancellors next week,” sources said.

