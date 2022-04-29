Telangana Mega Recruitment: Students take part in awareness programme in Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Young job aspirants were given a sneak peek into the intricacies and nuances of preparing for competitive exams at a free awareness programme organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Karimnagar on Friday. The event, organised with the State government’s mega recruitment drive in mind, also saw experts imparting tips necessary to crack written examinations and to prepare successfully for a government job.

Speaking at the function, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has said the announcement of the State government to go for recruitment to over 80,000 posts was a historical event, with neither the Centre nor any other State government never having recruited in such large numbers.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to fill over 80,000 vacant jobs in order to provide employment to unemployed youth,” he said, pointing out that in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, around 80 per cent of jobs were secured by Andhra people while Telangana youth were forced to migrate to Dubai and Mumbai in the search of employment. The situation has changed after the formation of Telangana State.

“In order to ensure maximum employment opportunities to the people of Telangana, the Chief Minister has brought a zonal system, which is going to help unemployed youth secure jobs,” he added.

Stating that there was no scope for irregularities in the recruitment, the Minister said the recruitment would be transparent and advised job aspirants not to approach middlemen.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, ‘Telangana Today’ Editor K Sreenivas Reddy, District Libraries chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy and others were present.

Focused preparation will help aspirants to get jobs: Balalatha

Unemployed youth preparing for competitive examinations can fulfil their dream of getting government jobs if they focus and work hard for six months from now, said Balalatha Mallavarapu, Director of CSB IAS Academy, Hyderabad.

Addressing the job aspirants at the Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana awareness programme, Balalatha, who cracked the Civils twice, said those with strong willpower would succeed in life. Perfect planning, hard work, complete knowledge of syllabus and confidence were important for aspirants to achieve their goals.

Advising candidates to revise old and model papers repeatedly, she said regular practice of model papers was essential to retain knowledge acquired through reading books. Identifying important topics and preparing notes was the best method to prepare for competitive examinations.

Newspaper reading was also important to stay up to date on various subjects and latest developments at national and international levels. Recalling her own Civils preparations, Balalatha said she used to spend half of the day reading newspapers.

Stating that time management was also important, she said it was possible to crack jobs if aspirants continued preparation for eight to ten hours a day for six months, adding that topics from now could include Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, TS-iPASS, TS-bPASS, famous personalities and writers from Telangana and other issues.

Study plan must to succeed in competitive exams: Sindhu Sharma

Jagtial SP Sindhu Sharma said a study plan was important to achieve success in competitive examinations. Candidates must have complete knowledge of the syllabus and prepare a study plan for each topic and stick the plan on the wall where they sat for preparation, she told job aspirants at the awareness programme.

Stating that preparation must be result-oriented, Sharma said achieving the job must be a single-point agenda for candidates. They should not deviate from their agenda.

Informing aspirants that the next two months were precious, she stressed on continuing preparations with commitment and schedules. On getting coaching in institutions, the SP said coaching would give some guidance only but would not completely help to get a job. In the end, it all would depend on the candidates’ preparation.

Advising candidates to apply for all jobs instead of neglecting some jobs considering them lower grade posts, Sharma said the new zonal system stipulated that only local candidates would get jobs.

Talking about apprehensions among women to join the Police department, she made it clear that there was no need for doubt since all provisions were there to protect the interests of women cops.

There were no shortcuts in getting jobs, serious preparation was the only way to achieve targets.

Confidence is everything: Dr Vepa

The director of Vepa Foundation, Dr CS Vepa, stressed on the importance of confidence while preparing for competitive examinations.

Explaining techniques in reading subjects and remembering those, Dr Vepa said it was not possible to achieve success without a strategy. It was, therefore, important for candidates to prepare a blueprint by interacting with experts.

There was a lot of difference between academic exams and competitive exams. There was a chance for evaluators to give a half mark to students while evaluating academic exam papers. However, no such chances would be available in competitive exams.

Besides knowledge skills, candidates must be fit physically as well as mentally to continue preparation. Candidates must be aware of why they are writing exams.

He also advised candidates to note down the subject in bullet points and to remember the subject after completion of a paragraph besides visualising it.

Experts clarify doubts

The free awareness programme for job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations organized by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today here on Friday evoked a good response.

About 1,800 to 2000 candidates attended the programme and clarified their doubts by interacting with experts such as Director of CSB IAS Academy Balalatha Mallavarapu; Director of Vepa Foundation Dr CS Vepa and Jagtial SP Sindhu Sharma.

Sneha: How can we shorten the syllabus?

Balalatha: Prepare notes in the form of bullet points, flow charts and draw diagrams to remember easily. Important points should be written down in the notes. The subject given in 100 pages should be prepared in 100 points.

Kumar: How can we overcome weakness and fear of losing in the exam?

Bala: It is not possible to succeed if candidates develop fear. Notwithstanding win or loss, candidates must put serious efforts on preparation and achieve success. There is a chance to get any job if you work hard.

Niranjan: How can we complete the syllabus?

Bala: It is possible to complete the syllabus within three months if preparation is done for 10 hours a day from today by preparing a plan.

Harathi: How can we avoid negative marks?

Bala: Do not answer questions that you are not sure about. Candidates can answer questions that have a fifty percent chance.

Q: How can we develop essay writing skills?

Bala: Read newspapers regularly, especially letters to the editor to develop essay writing skills.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .