Telangana men’s team crowned champions at Flag Football Championship

Telangana men’s team crowned champion of the Senior Nationals Men and Women Flag Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Telangana team receiving the winner trophy.

Hyderabad: Telangana men’s team crowned champion of the Senior Nationals Men and Women Flag Football Championship organised by the American Football Federation of India held in Bowenpally, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Telangana crushed Kerala 45-20 in the summit clash to emerge champions. Earlier in the semifinals match, Telangana rout Karnataka 24-0 to enter final.

A total of eight teams, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan vied for the top honours.

Speaking on the victory, Praveen Reddy, coach of Telangana said that, “It’s a great achievement to come out on top in a competitive event like this, and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team.”

Result: Final: Telangana bt Kerala 45-20; Semifinal: Telangana bt Karnataka 24-0.