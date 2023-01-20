Telangana: MHSRB provides edit option for Assistant Professor posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has provided option to applicants for rectifying errors of online applications for the posts of 1147 Assistant Professor posts that were notified in December, 2022.

The online edit option will be available on MHSRB website (https://mhsrb.telangana.gov) till 5 pm on January 24. Applicants who want to rectify errors like wrong entries in personal details, marks, wrong uploading of certificate copies or photos etc., can utilize the edit facility for one time only.

The candidates should show utmost care while using edit option, as this edited data will be taken as final. If the applicants have not utilised the edit option as given above, the data already available will be treated as final, MHSRB added.