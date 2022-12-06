Telangana: MHSRB issues notification to fill 1147 Assistant Professors

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:27 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Tuesday issued notification to fill a total of 1147 posts of Assistant Professors under various specialties under the Director of Medical Education (DME).

Eligible doctors can apply online on MHSRB website (https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in) from 10.30 am on December 20 to 5 pm on January 5, 2023.

Tuesday’s notification has come just days after the State government’s decision to create 3,897 posts in various categories in the nine new medical colleges and attached hospitals in Telangana, with each medical college getting 433 posts in 33 different categories.

The posts of Assistant Professors to be filled for different specialities include Anatomy (26), Physiology (26), Pathology (31), Community Medicine (23), Microbiology (25), Forensic Medicine (25), Bio-chemistry (20), Transfusion Medicine (14), General Medicine (111), General Surgery (117), Paediatrics (77), Anaesthesia (155), Radiodiagnosis (46), Radiation Oncology (Radiotherapy) (5), Psychiatry (23), Respiratory Medicine (T.B.& C.D.) (Pulmonary Medicine) (10), Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy (DVL) (Dermatology, STD) (13), Obstetrics and Gynecology (142), Ophthalmology (08), Orthopaedics (62), Oto-Rhino Laryngology-Head and Neck (E.N.T) (15), Hospital Administration (14), Emergency Medicine (15), Cardiology (17), Thoracic Surgery/Cardiac Surgery (C.T.Surgery) (21), Endocrinology (12), Medical Gastroenterology (Gastro Enterology) (14), Neurology (11), Neuro-surgery (16), Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Plastic-surgery) (17), Paediatric Surgery (8), Urology (17), Nephrology (10), Medical Oncology (1).

Health Minister, T Harish Rao tweeted “It’s raining jobs in Health Medical & Family Welfare Department! Notification for 1,147 vacancies of Assistant Professors under Director of Medical Education was released by the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board”.