Telangana: Minister Poonam Prabhakar announces to build integrated residential school complex in Koheda

The campus will be built on 25 acres of land with an outlay of Rs 150 crore. It will be the third such institute in the state after the proposed institutes in Kodangal and Wyra

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 29 August 2024, 07:30 PM

BC Welfare Minister Ponna Prabhakar is talking to officials in Husnabad of Siddipet district

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the government will build an integrated residential school cum college campus at Tangallapally in Koheda mandal of Husnadbad constituency.

During a review meeting with educational officials of the Husnabad constituency in Husnabad town on Thursday, the Minister said he would ensure every educational institute gets a free water supply apart from installing an RO water plant for the benefit of the students.

He directed the DEO, MEOs, and headmasters to send a report to him on the facilities their school needs to be provided.

The Minister said he would allot enough funds from the constituency development fund to improve facilities in schools and colleges. Mentioning that he would inspect the colleges and schools, Prabhakar said he wanted to see considerable transformation in the teacher’s approach to teaching and the facilities available in the institutions.