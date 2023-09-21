Telangana: Ministers Indrakaran, Satyavathi lay foundation stones for development projects in Mulugu

The development works for which the foundation was laid include a guest house complex of the Endowments Department costing Rs 2.15 crores, and various other development works totalling Rs 13.24 crores

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy at a review meeting on Medaram Maha Jatara arrangements at Medaram on Thursday.

Mulugu: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod participated in several foundation-laying ceremonies in the district on Thursday besides inaugurating the newly constructed agriculture department’s office complex in Mulugu.

Later, they laid the foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms at a cost of Rs five crores for the Tribal Welfare Boys Residential School near the Gattamma temple at Incherla village.

They also laid foundation stones for various development projects at Medaram in anticipation of the upcoming Sammakka -Sarakka biennial Jatara to be organized in February next year.

The development works for which the foundation was laid include a guest house complex of the Endowments Department costing Rs 2.15 crores, and various other development works totalling Rs 13.24 crores. These projects encompass an Administration Building/VVIP Guest House, dormitory hall, Priests Guest House, Subhadha Mandapam, and Puja Mandirams, with administrative approvals for a school building construction near Jampannavagu.

The ministers also visited the abode of Tribal deities Sammakka-Sarakka. Minister Indrakaran Reddy a ‘Tulabaram’ ritual and presented gold and silk clothes to the deities.

Subsequently, they held a review meeting with the officials of different departments at the ITDA guest house at Medaram to discuss the development and arrangement plans for the Medaram Maha Jatara 2024.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Reddy underscored the importance of starting development work early and addressing any challenges promptly. He asked them to take up temporary solutions to resolve problems as they arise.

District Collector Ila Tripathi provided an overview of the Medaram development projects, assuring that the repair of rain-damaged roads would commence in October. The budget for the management of the fair has been meticulously planned with the coordination of all relevant departments. Additional Revenue Collector DS Venkanna, RDO K Satyapal Reddy, and DRDO Naga Padmaja were also present during the programme.