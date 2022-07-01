Telangana Ministers, MLAs receive grand welcome at ATA Convention

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: A delegation of Telangana elected representatives led by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Ch Malla Reddy received a grand welcome upon their arrival in Washinton DC in the US. They flew to the US to participate in the 17th Convention and Youth Conference of the American Telugu Association (ATA) from July 1 to 3.

The Telangana elected representatives delegation also comprises MLAs M Yadagiri Reddy, Ravindra Kumar, Chanti Kranti Kiran, G Kishore Kumar, TSIIC chairman G Balamallu and others. Apart from participating in the ATA convention, they are also scheduled to participate in various other local events.

Soon after their arrival at Dulles International Airport, the ATA representatives extended them a grand welcome. Later, Telangana NRIs took out a massive car rally with 250 four-wheelers from the airport to their hotel. With the ATA convention being held after two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, the organisers left no stone unturned to make it a grand event. A large number of Telugu NRIs have turned up for the convention.