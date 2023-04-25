Telangana model will expose Modi’s fake model, says KT Rama Rao

BRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said it was essential to introduce the Telangana model across the country to expose the true colours of Modi and his party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

BRS party working presidnet and IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao addressing Sircilla constituency BRS party workers meeting held in Sircilla on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Stating that Narendra Modi had managed to become the Prime Minister by misleading the country showing the fake Gujarat model, BRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said it was essential to introduce the Telangana model across the country to expose the true colours of Modi and his party.

Farmers of other States should also get benefit on the lines of farmers in Telangana, which was the main objective of the BRS. Speaking at the Sircilla Constituency meeting of the party, Rama Rao said the entry of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao into national politics was mandatory and that the move had already triggered a huge response from the people of Aurangabad and from Bhokar and Kandhar Loha in Nanded.

If the BJP had done a great job, why were Maharashtra farmers welcoming Chandrashekhar Rao, who had no previous introduction to them, that too with slogan of ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’, he asked, also asking why farmers in Yavatmal district were dying by suicide if Modi, who came to power in 2014 by promising to double the income of farmers, had fulfilled his promise.

Though a small State, Telangana had introduced various schemes to protect the interests of farmers during the last nine years. A sum of Rs.4.5 lakh crore was spent on agriculture, electricity and irrigation projects. However, the Centre had done nothing for the welfare of the farming community.

Talking about the separate Statehood movement, the Minister said Telangana, which was formed under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, had achieved massive transformation on all fronts. Earlier, Ankapur and Gangidevipalli used to be model villages. But now, Telangana villages had won 30 percent of the awards announced by the Centre for local bodies, with 13 villages from the State winning national awards so far.

Recalling that as an MLA in 2009, he had made rounds to ministers’ offices to sanction a road of Rs.50 lakh, he said roads worth several crores were now developed in Sircilla. For the first time in the country, a ‘worker to owner’ scheme was introduced with Rs.400 crore for the benefit of weavers. Sircilla had already reached a position to compete with Tiruppur of Tamil Nadu.

Though the people of Sircilla had elected him with a majority of 89,000 votes, the party had lost in the parliament elections, with a man using religion for political gains being elected as the MP. This time around, however, there would be no question of the BRS losing any Parliament seat, he added.