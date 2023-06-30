Telangana: Multiple verification checks in place for Group-IV exam

Published Date - 07:41 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: Multiple verification checks have been put in place for the Group-IV services recruitment test scheduled for Saturday.

Candidates appearing will be frisked at the centre’s entrance and their hall tickets scrutinized. This will be followed by cross-verification of the valid photo identity card issued by the government with the candidate and the photo printed on the hall ticket.

Once inside the examination hall, the candidate’s name and photo on the nominal roll will be cross-verified with details in the government issued photo identity card and their signature on the hall ticket. Finally, at the end of examination in each session, candidates must affix his/her left thumb impression in the nominal roll. The aspirants have to go through this multiple verification process for the both sessions.

Group-IV Exam on July 1:

– General Studies (Paper-I) from 10 am to 12.30 pm

– Secretarial Abilities (Paper-II) from 2.30 pm to 5 pm

– Centre gates to close at 9.45 am for Paper-I

– Centre gates to close at 2.15 pm for Paper-II

– Candidates not allowed once gates closed

– Total candidates: 9,51,205

– Centres: 2,878

– Chief Superintendents: 2,878

– Invigilators: 40,000

Candidates to carry:

* Hall ticket

* Valid photo identity card issued by government

TSPSC clears rumours on personalized OMR sheets

While there are rumours on social media that the TSPSC has done away with the personalized OMR sheet with candidate’s roll number, name and photo printed on it for Group – IV test, officials said since inception the Commission has not used such personalized OMR sheets for its recruitment exams.

In fact, the premier recruitment agency – union Public Service Commission that selects candidates for IAS, IPS and other all India services does not use such personalized OMR sheets. Candidates appearing for recruitment tests must bubble their credentials on the OMR sheets.

‘Women candidates need not remove their traditional ornaments’

Candidates particularly women appearing for the Group – IV services recruitment test on Saturday need not remove their traditional ornaments including Mangalsutra and toe rings. The TSPSC officials said no instructions have been issued to the centres not allowing the traditional ornaments in the exam venues.