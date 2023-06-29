Group–IV: TS govt declares holiday for edu institutions identified as exam centres

As per the government directions, the district collectors issued separate order declaring holiday for the educational institutions on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: The State government has declared a holiday for all the educational institutions that have been identified as the exam centres for the Group – IV services recruitment test scheduled for Saturday.

A total of 2,846 centres have been identified as the centres for the conduct of the examination for which about 9.5 lakh candidates are to appear.

As per the government directions, the district collectors issued separate order declaring holiday for the educational institutions on Saturday. In lieu of the holiday, July 8, second Saturday, will be a working day for these educational institutions.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had issued Group – IV recruitment notification for 8,039 vacancies in different departments. The recruitment test will be conducted in two sessions with general studies paper from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and secretarial abilities paper from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on July 1.