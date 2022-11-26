Telangana: Neolithic age figurine found in Siddipet

In a rare discovery, a small clay figurine of a mother goddess, believed to be from the Neolithic age, was found at Narmetta village

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

anthropomorphic mother goddess figurine found at Narmeta.

Siddipet: In a rare discovery, a small clay figurine of a mother goddess, believed to be from the Neolithic age, was found at Narmetta village of Nanganur Mandal in the district and identified by Kolipaka Srinivas, a member of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB).

Reputed historians have compared the clay mother goddess figurine with the Mother of Pearl figurine found at Mehr Ghar in Pakistan. An international archaeologist from Karnataka, Ravi Korisettar, said the Narmeta figurine had close resemblance to one found during an excavation by the Department of Archaeology of Pakistan at Mehr Ghar in the Balochistan area in 1974.

Terming it a rare clay anthropomorphic figurine, Ravi said such a figurine was never found in India. During a regular exploration, Srinivas had found the figurine at Pati Gadda on the outskirts of Narmeta.

Earlier, Srinivas had also found a bull head made with clay at the same site which proved that the area had a trade relationship with people from the Mesopotamia civilisation. Well-known historian from Andhra Pradesh, Emani Shiva Nagi Reddy, has also confirmed that the mother goddess figurine found at Narmeta belongs to the Neolithic age.

Narmeta village is a well-known Megalithic (1800 BC to 5000 AD) archaeology site in Telangana where the Department of Archaeology and Museums took up excavation six years ago.

The discovery of clay figurines at Pati Gadda took the history of Naremata a few thousand years back. KTCB founder Sriramoju Haragopal has congratulated Srinivas for his relentless exploration in Siddipet area.