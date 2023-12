Telangana News Today: Formula E Race Cancelled, Congress Ministers To Nagpur, Praja Palana Program

Today’s Telangana News includes Formula E Race cancelled in Hyderabad, Telangana ministers attending Congress formation day in Nagpur, and Congress Praja Palana Program in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Telangana News includes Formula E Race cancelled in Hyderabad, Telangana ministers attending Congress formation day in Nagpur, and Congress Praja Palana Program in the state.

Watch: