Telangana: No change in the annual medical, dental tuition fee

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to retain the existing fee structure for undergraduate (UG) medical and dental courses in all the private unaided non-minority medical and dental colleges for the academic year 2020-21, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Orders were issued by the government on Monday retaining the existing fee structure in private medical and dental colleges.

Recently, the Telangana State Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee had also submitted its recommendations for fixation of fee structure for MBBS and BDS courses for a period of 2020-2023 and requested the State government to issue necessary orders.

The existing annual tuition fee in medical colleges for medical students in A category (50 per cent) is Rs 60,000, for students in B Category (35 per cent) is Rs 11,00,000 and tuition fee for C Category (15 per cent) is set up to maximum of two times of ‘B’ Category. The annual tuition fee across dental colleges in the State for students under A Category (50 per cent) is Rs. 45,000, B Category (35 per cent) is Rs. 4,00,000 and C Category (15 per cent) is Rs 5,00,000.

The students will pay the same tuition fee for the entire course period, as paid during the time of the admission. The medical or dental college will collect the tuition fee every year in advance only for that particular year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .