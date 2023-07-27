Telangana: No threat to Kaddam project, says Enginner-in-Chief

Nine of the 18 gates were designed with Indian technology and remaining nine were of German technology, said Engineer –in- Chief Nagendar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Nine of the 18 gates were designed with Indian technology and remaining nine were of German technology, said Engineer –in- Chief Nagendar Rao

Hyderabad: The Engineer –in- Chief (Operations and Maintenance) Nagendar Rao said on Thursday the Kaddam project was totally out of danger. In fact the flood gates of the project were made in 1956. Nine of the 18 gates were designed with Indian technology and remaining nine were of German technology.

Their design and make were totally different from the present day model of the flood gates. “We faced problems with some of the gates in the past too and attended on them with total restoration approach. No fresh problems were reported with the gates that had already been attended to, he said.

The problem cropped up was with four gates at a different end. Two of them were made functional by the engineering officials assisted by the technical teams on war footing. Efforts are on to repair the remaining two gates also. Despite heavy rain, the experts were on the job.

One of them will be restored any time tonight. It is likely to take little extra time in respect of only one gate. The flood gates consist of among other things a flash board, a guide pulley and a steel wire rope. The steel wire rope of one of the flood gates is slipping off the pulley causing misalignment.

All the gates, though too old, were being attended from time to time. Now there are not many who can take up such works. All precautions were taken to let off the flood flow taking the volume of inflows into consideration. There is absolutely no threat to the dam, he said.