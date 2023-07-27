Telangana: 10 people feared washed away in floods at Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Mulugu: Ten people were feared to have been washed away in flash floods that struck streams in the district on Thursday. These were in separate incidents.

The first incident took place near Kondai village of Eturnagaram Mandal, where seven people, including five members of a family, were reported to have been swept away by the sudden surge of water in Jamapanna vagu, located close to their village. It is learnt that they were trying to go safer place for shelter as the flood waters were going to maroon the village.

Similarly, three individuals including two women of a shepherd family from Project Nagar village in Govindraopet Mandal were also feared to have been washed away by the torrents resulting from the overflow of water from the nearby Laknavaram lake. The sudden and forceful deluge posed a serious threat to the safety of the villagers, resulting in these feared casualties. As of now, official sources have not issued any statements regarding these incidents.