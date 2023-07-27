Telangana Rains: Kaddam project under constant watch

In view of heavy inflows, the project authorities tried to lift all its 18 flood gates, but four did not work initially.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The Kaddam project in Nirmal district is under constant watch of Irrigation officials and the district administration. In view of heavy inflows, the project authorities tried to lift all its 18 flood gates, but four did not work initially.

Two of its flood gates had issues in operation and did not open up. Technical teams have reached the project for restoration work. People from villages in the vicinity of the project are being moved to nearby places as a precautionary measure.

The project has received record inflows following heavy rains in the catchment. Inflows into the project are in the order of 2.34 lakh cusecs as against an outflow of 2.34 lakh cusecs.

Efforts are on to scale up the outflows. Project levels have started receding, Chief Engineer Sudhakar Reddy said. The reservoir levels touched 702 ft on Thursday morning, two feet above the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 700 ft. It caused some alarm. Engineer -in- Chief of Operations and Maintenance, Nagender Rao has been tasked with the restoration works.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and other senior officials of the Department were monitoring the situation. Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari is also in touch with the project officials.