Telangana: Non-agri property registrations begin

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The registration of non-agricultural properties commenced across 141 sub-registrar offices in the State on Monday, earning Rs 32 crore for the Stamps and Registrations Department. Against 103 slots booked for Monday, 82 registrations were completed in 40 SROs.

Official sources said the rest could not be carried out with the Aadhaar details and other documents not matching with those available in the government records. The authorities said those who missed the slot on Monday should apply afresh for registration at a later date. A total of 155 slots are learnt to have been booked for Tuesday.

The State government commenced slot booking for registration of non-agricultural properties from Friday in accordance with the High Court orders.

However, the registrations were taken up as per the old system of online slot booking following the court directions instead of the Dharani portal as proposed earlier. Accordingly, officials made all arrangements for speeding up the entire registration process so that each registration is completed in less than 30 minutes.

