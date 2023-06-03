Telangana: Noted Bulbul Sitara exponent Chunchu Guruvaiah felicitated

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Mancherial: Noted Bulbul Sitara player Chunchu Guruvaiah from the district was felicitated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for earning an entry in the Wonder Book of Records in Hyderabad on Friday.

Soundararajan was all praise for Guruvaiah for striving to preserve the antique instrument and for playing it melodiously.

Guruvaiah created a record of sorts and got his name entered in the Wonder Book of Records by playing the oldest musical instrument continuously for seven hours at a stretch.

He received a certificate of recognition of the feat from representatives of the publication. A resident of Mancherial, Guruvaiah is a retired coal miner.