CM KCR to inaugurate Mancherial IDOC soon

Government Whip Balka Suman said CM KCR would also lay a foundation stone for the permanent building of the Mancherial Government Medical College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Government whip Balka Suman inspects works of the under-construction IDOC in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), meant for offering better governance to the public, would be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao soon.

Suman, who along with Collector Badavath Santosh inspected the ongoing work on the IDOC here on Wednesday, said the Chief Minister, during his visit, would also lay a foundation stone for the permanent building of the Mancherial Government Medical College. He would lay the foundation for the Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme costing Rs.1,658 crore and to an oil palm seed processing unit in Mandamarri. A high-level bridge across Godavari river between Mancherial and Anthargaon of Peddapalli district too would have the foundation laid the same day.

Additional Collectors B Rahul and D Madhusudan Naik were present.

