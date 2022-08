| Telangana Notification For Admissions To B Arch Course Will Be Issued On Aug 23

Telangana: Notification for admissions to B.Arch course will be issued on Aug 23

Published Date - 09:16 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: A notification for admissions to B.Arch course for the academic year 2022-23 in the State will be issued on August 23. This was decided during the first admission committee meeting of Telangana State Architecture admissions for B.Arch course held here on Friday.

The admissions will be done to around 830 seats available in one university college of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) and 11 affiliated colleges of the JNAFAU.