Telangana: Notification to recruit 435 posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons released

The break-up of the posts include 271 CAS posts in zone-I and 164 in zone-II with a pay scale of Rs 58,850 and Rs. 1,37,050, depending on the seniority.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 03:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (TS-MHSRB) on Friday issued a recruitment notification for 435 posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) to be filled in Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW)/Director of Medical Education (DME) and Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM).

Applicants will be selected based on 100 points out of which 80 points will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in a qualifying exam while the rest will be for service in state government hospitals/institutions/programmes on contract/outsources basis. The selected candidates will not be eligible for private practice, the notification said.

The fee for online application for each applicant is Rs 500 and applicants must also pay a processing fee of Rs 120, on the MHSRB website.

The districts covering zone-I includes Asifabad Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal Karimnagar, Sircilla-Rajanna, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy Kothagudem-Bhadradri, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda (Warangal Urban) and Warangal (Warangal Rural).

The zone-II includes Suryapet, Nalgonda, Bhongir-Yadadri, Jangaon Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthi and Nagarkurnool.

For more details and to apply online: mhsrb.telangana.gov.in