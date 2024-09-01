| Under Construction Bridge Collapses On Service Road Of Nh 44 In Kamareddy

Under-construction bridge collapses on service road of NH 44 in Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 05:10 PM

Kamareddy: An under construction bridge on a service road on bypass near Tekrial area on National Highway 44 has collapsed due to heavy rain causing huge traffic jams on the route on Sunday.

According to reports, due to heavy rains the service road on the bypass caved in and the under construction bridge too collapsed. This led to huge traffic jams on the Nizamabad-Hyderabad route.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the road for kilometers. People on NH 44 are finding it difficult to commute due to the collapse of the bridge