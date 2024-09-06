Bravado trumps logic! Telangana youth dies of snake bite while performing stunts with 6-ft cobra

Shiva holds snake by its fangs, puts it in his mouth as residents shoot videos and photos of act for social media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 12:59 PM

Shiva performing a stunt with the 6-ft cobra at Desaipet in Banswada mandal of Kamareddy district.

Kamareddy: What would you call it other than fate? Insatiable craze for making Instagram reels and videos for any other social media platform by performing impossible feats has landed many in danger, but people apparently refuse to learn a lesson.

Take the case of this youngster Shiva at Desaipet in Banswada mandal of Kamareddy district. When a six-foot cobra entered a residential area, the locals panicked and sent word for help on Friday.

Shiva, a resident of the area, came forward to handle the serpent and caught it.

But as fate would have it, he began doing feats with the cobra. He held it by his fangs as others began filming and taking photographs of him with the most venomous snake.

He performed many feats and posed with the snake, but apparently did not realise that it had bit him when he held it in his mouth.

That the snake had bitten him was noticed by others only when Shiva fell unconscious.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

That’s why they say never play with a snake! Any listeners?